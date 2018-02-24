Bullock produced 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during a 110-98 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Bullock played despite a recent illness, and got off 13 field goal attempts for the fourth consecutive game. He wasn't very efficient, though, as he shot below 40 percent for the second time in the last three games. Bullock looks to be a solid low-end option for owners in need of three-pointers and points.