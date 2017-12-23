Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 14 points Friday
Bullock scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with six rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win against New York.
Bullock has been a steady scorer in five consecutive starts prior to Friday, averaging 11.0 points. Against New York, the guard continued to fill the void left by Avery Bradley, scoring 14 points. However, Bullock's shooting breakdown has been impressive since joining the starting five, sinking 62.2 percent of his shots. With Bradley aiming for return around January 1, Bullock will have a few more opportunities to take advantage of his increased playing time.
