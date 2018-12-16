Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win
Bullock totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Celtics.
Bullock returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a sprained ankle, and he was one of three players on the team to earn at least 30 minutes (the other two being Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond). Bullock has drained at least four three-pointers on three occasions this season, and his perimeter shooting is something the aforementioned star duo benefits from. As the team's top two-way wing, Bullock will likely continue to earn heavy minutes as long as he can stay healthy.
