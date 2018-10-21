Bullock compiled 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Bullock shook off the illness that forced him to sit out Wednesday's opener. He was one of three Pistons (along with Blake Griffin and Stanley Johnson) to earn 30-plus minutes, and he contributed in every category. Bullock broke out last season after being a journeyman reserve up until that point in his career, and he is now the team's most reliable two-way wing.