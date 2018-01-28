Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 16 points Saturday
Bullock scored 16 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Thunder.
Bullock returned from a one game absence due to a thumb injury and posted one of his better scoring games on the season. The 19 minutes was low for his standards, but that is likely due to his injury and should increase as he gets more time to heal.
