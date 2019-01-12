Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 17 in win
Bullock amassed 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt) seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 34 minutes Saturday against the Clippers.
Bullock hit five treys on his way to topping double-digits for the sixth consecutive game. He's emerged as a solid fourth option this year, averaging 12.0 points, 2.5 threes, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. UNfortunately, Bullock's inability to provide consistent production beyond threes relegates him to more of a deeper league option at this point.
