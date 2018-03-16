Bullock finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), and four assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Nuggets.

Bullock returned after missing just one game with a back injury. He appeared untroubled by the concern, playing in 35 minutes and finishing with 17 points. He continues to shoot the ball well from the field, now sitting at 49 percent for the season. He offers basically nothing outside of points and three's but is perhaps the ultimate streaming option if you need either of those categories.