Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 19 in loss
Bullock produced 19 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist over 33 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Clippers on Saturday.
After a spell of recent bad shooting performances, Bullock broke out of his slump to score 19 points while missing only one shot from the field and shooting perfectly from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe. It was his first double-digit scoring effort in four games after hitting those figures in nine of ten prior games.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...