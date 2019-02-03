Bullock produced 19 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist over 33 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

After a spell of recent bad shooting performances, Bullock broke out of his slump to score 19 points while missing only one shot from the field and shooting perfectly from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe. It was his first double-digit scoring effort in four games after hitting those figures in nine of ten prior games.