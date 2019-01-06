Bullock tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 loss to the Jazz.

Bullock has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games and eight of the last 11. Bullock has drained 38 treys across these last 11 contests, and while he doesn't contribute much else besides a couple boards and dimes per game, he's locked into a prominent role as the team's top two-way wing.