Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 20 points in loss to Charlotte
Bullock scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3PT) in Monday's loss to the Hornets.
The North Carolina product was a fringe-rotation player earlier in the season, but he's been a regular for coach Stan Van Gundy for the past month and has seized the opportunity. Bullock is averaging more than 31 minutes per game in the month of January, and he's scored at least 10 points in four of his last seven contests, while averaging 2.2 made threes per game over that span.
