Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 21 in win over Cavs
Bullock scored 21 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Cleveland had no luck containing Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin on the glass, but they also struggled to guard Bullock out on the perimeter as he topped 20 points for the second time in the last three games. The 27-year-old is now shooting 48.3 percent (14-for-29) from beyond the arc over his last four games, and while Reggie Jackson is the more consistent outside scoring option for the Pistons, Bullock is flashing his upside and could see his role in the offense continue to grow.
