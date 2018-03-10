Bullock scored 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Friday's 99-83 win over the Bulls.

Bullock knocked down all six of his attempts from inside the arc and finished second on the team in scoring thanks to a 50 percent success rate from deep. Finally receiving consistent run in the rotation, the 26-year-old has thrived on the offensive end of late, scoring exactly 21 points in three of his last five games. Bullock has also averaged 14 shot attempts and 2.8 treys per game over that stretch as he continues his evolution into a viable fantasy piece.