Bullock scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime loss to Toronto.

After shooting a collective 33.3 percent from the field on 15.0 shots in his last three games, Bullock responded with an efficient 53.8 percent from the field for his 21 points. Despite his recent shooting struggles, the forward has remained a consistent scorer, scoring in double figures in his last dozen games. Altogether, Bullock is having a career year, averaging 10.5 points while making a career best 40 starts in a career-high 50 games played thus far. Offensively, Bullock has taken many steps forward including a career-best 48.1 percent from the field and a career-high 42.9 percent from three. Moving forward, Bullock is establishing himself as piece of the future in Detroit.