Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores career-high 20 in Sunday's win
Bullock scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Magic.
His workload and production continue to increase, and Bullock set a new career high in scoring with Sunday's performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 12.8 points, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in four games since moving into the starting lineup, but his role could change drastically once Avery Bradley (groin) is 100 percent.
