Bullock collected one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes during Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Bullock made his first appearance of the 2017-18 season Saturday. He played in 31 games for the Pistons last year, averaging career high points (4.5) and rebounds (2.1). The 25-year-old will likely continue to struggle seeing the court this season since he's third on the depth chart.