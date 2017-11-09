Bullock produced seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes during a 114-97 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Bullock received the start with Stanley Johnson (hip) sidelined and scored a season-high seven points across a season-high 33 minutes. If Johnson is forced to miss more time, Bullock would likely continue to see increased opportunities to score. But he likely won't provide much other than points and three-pointers, even if he plays well.