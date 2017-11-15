Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Set to move back to bench
Bullock, with Stanley Johnson (hip) returning to the starting five Wednesday (Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports) will seemingly move back to a bench role.
Bullock had started the team's three most recent games, posting 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 27.7 minutes per game. It seems likely he'll now move back to his previous bench role, where he was garnering 12.0 minutes per contest.
