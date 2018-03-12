Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Sits out practice Monday
Bullock was involved in a car accident over the weekend and sat out Monday's practice, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The Pistons haven't released specifics, but Bullock is likely just dealing with some residual soreness in the wake of the accident. He was going through shooting drills after Monday's session, and the team will wait until shootaround Tuesday morning to update his status. Bullock is coming off of back-to-back 21-point performances Wednesday against Toronto and Friday against Chicago.
