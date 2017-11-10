Bullock will make another start Friday against the Hawks in the absence of Stanley Johnson (hip), Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Bullock made his initial foray into the starting five Wednesday against the Pacers and finished with only seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3PT) and three rebounds, despite playing 33 minutes, by far a season-high. Expect Bullock to again see an increased role Friday, but thus far he's provided little evidence to suggest he's a strong DFS play.