Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting at shooting guard Sunday
Bullock will start at shooting guard Sunday against the Cavaliers with Avery Bradley (groin) sitting out, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Coach Stan Van Gundy continues to experiment with different starting lineups and Sunday's will feature Ish Smith, Bullock, Anthony Tolliver, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond. Bullock is no stranger to the top unit, however, has he's already logged 22 starts this season. During those contests, Bullock has averaged 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 29.0 minutes, so he should see a significant boost in his overall playing time, especially with Avery Bradley (groin) sidelined.
