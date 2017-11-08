Bullock is starting at small forward in place of the sidelined Stanley Johnson (hip) for Wednesday's game against the Pacers Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Bullock has seen limited run this season, averaging just 12.0 minutes per game and posting 1.2 points on 16.7 percent shooting. While he'll draw the start, it's unclear if he'll see enough minutes to warrant DFS ownership.