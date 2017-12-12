Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting over Johnson
Bullock will start at small forward Tuesday against the Nuggets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The reason for the swap is unclear, and Johnson, who has started the last three contests, is expected to be available off the bench. Meanwhile, Bullock will make his fourth start of the season, though he hasn't been a fixture in the rotation of late, racking up seven DNP-CDs in the Pistons' last eight games. The North Carolina product makes for a risky daily play, though he should be in line for a rather drastic increase in minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: To see minutes off bench Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Set to move back to bench•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting again Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores seven points in start•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores one point Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...