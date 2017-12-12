Bullock will start at small forward Tuesday against the Nuggets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The reason for the swap is unclear, and Johnson, who has started the last three contests, is expected to be available off the bench. Meanwhile, Bullock will make his fourth start of the season, though he hasn't been a fixture in the rotation of late, racking up seven DNP-CDs in the Pistons' last eight games. The North Carolina product makes for a risky daily play, though he should be in line for a rather drastic increase in minutes.