Bullock (ankle) will play and start Wednesday against the Magic, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock has missed the past two games due to a sprained left ankle. The time off has helped him recover, and he'll rejoin the starting five against Orlando. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.4 minutes.

