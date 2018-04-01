Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Tallies 16 points in Saturday's victory
Bullock generated 16 points (6-14 G, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Knicks.
Bullock seemingly can be counted on for scoring in the mid-teens at a minimum each night and some serviceable complementary work in other categories. He wrapped up March with averages of 15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists and has now drained multiple threes in 12 straight contests. The fifth-year veteran is enjoying a career year while getting his first extended opportunity in a starting role since being drafted in the first round by the Clippers in 2013.
