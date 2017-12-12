Pistons' Reggie Bullock: To see minutes off bench Tuesday
Coach Stan Van Gundy told the media that Bullock will see some minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
While Bullock is unlikely to see enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant, the fact that Van Gundy saw it fit to mention Bullock's role in pregame is nonetheless noteworthy. The former North Carolina standout saw just seven minutes in Sunday's loss to Boston and prior to that had racked up seven DNP-CDs in the Pistons' last eight games.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Set to move back to bench•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting again Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores seven points in start•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores one point Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Re-signs with Pistons•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...