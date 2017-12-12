Coach Stan Van Gundy told the media that Bullock will see some minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

While Bullock is unlikely to see enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant, the fact that Van Gundy saw it fit to mention Bullock's role in pregame is nonetheless noteworthy. The former North Carolina standout saw just seven minutes in Sunday's loss to Boston and prior to that had racked up seven DNP-CDs in the Pistons' last eight games.