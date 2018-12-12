Bullock (ankle) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game in Charlotte but could return for Saturday's outing against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

At this point, it would be a huge surprise if Bullock returned to the lineup Wednesday, but head coach Dwane Casey appears to be optimistic about his starting shooting guard returning this weekend. Bruce Brown is in line to get his third straight start in Bullock's absence Wednesday.