Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Bullock is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Bullock was held out of Monday's contest due to a left ankle sprain, and it doesn't appear as though he's trending in the right direction with Wednesday's matchup nearing. Luke Kennard drew the start in Bullock's place Monday and could do so again if Bullock is indeed ruled out.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...