Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Upgraded to questionable
Bullock (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bullock was originally listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain, but seems to be feeling better than expected following morning shootaround. If he still ends up missing the game, Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard should see extra minutes.
