Bullock will be shut down for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Details on the injury are unclear, but with the Pistons officially eliminated from playoff contention, it makes sense to sit the 27-year-old for the final four games. Coach Stan Van Gundy confirmed that rookie Luke Kennard will move into the starting five in Bullock's place. Bullock will close what was by far his best NBA season with averages of 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.