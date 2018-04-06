Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will be shut down for rest of season
Bullock will be shut down for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Details on the injury are unclear, but with the Pistons officially eliminated from playoff contention, it makes sense to sit the 27-year-old for the final four games. Coach Stan Van Gundy confirmed that rookie Luke Kennard will move into the starting five in Bullock's place. Bullock will close what was by far his best NBA season with averages of 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Tallies 16 points in Saturday's victory•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Another scoring-heavy line Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Posts 16 points on Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...