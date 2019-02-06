Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will be traded to Lakers
Bullock will be traded to the Lakers on Wednesday in exchange for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bullock, who is in the final year of a $2.5 million contract, is playing a career-high 30.7 minutes per game and is hitting 2.5 threes per contest at 38.4 percent. Amidst the continuous rumors surrounding the Lakers, it's unclear what sort of role Bullock will play for Los Angeles. It seems unlikely he'll see more usage, however.
