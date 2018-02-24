Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play Friday
Bullock (illness) will start Friday against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Bullock was battling an illness earlier in the week, but he returned to practice Thursday and is no longer listed on the injury report. Expect the former North Carolina standout to be available in his regular role Friday.
