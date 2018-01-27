Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play Saturday
Bullock (thumb) has been cleared to play during Saturday's contest against the Thunder, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Bullock missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a thumb injury. We know he will be available to play Saturday, but coach Stan Van Gundy did not immediately reveal if Bullock would return to the starting five. Stanley Johnson started in his stead Wednesday.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doesn't play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Available, unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Held out of Tuesday's practice•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 20 points in loss to Charlotte•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...