Bullock (thumb) has been cleared to play during Saturday's contest against the Thunder, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

Bullock missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a thumb injury. We know he will be available to play Saturday, but coach Stan Van Gundy did not immediately reveal if Bullock would return to the starting five. Stanley Johnson started in his stead Wednesday.

