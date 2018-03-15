Bullock (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets and will immediately reclaim a spot in the starting lineup, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Bullock missed Tuesday's game against the Jazz with a back injury, but as expected, it wasn't anything overly serious and he'll rejoin the lineup after missing just one contest. The fact that he's immediately re-entering the starting lineup is encouraging he'll see a full workload, so fantasy owners can expect him to push for a 30-plus minute role. With Bullock taking back his spot in the top unit, Stanley Johnson is expected to return to the bench. Along with Johnson, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway could lose a few minutes.