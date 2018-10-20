Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will return to starting five
Bullock will return to the starting lineup Saturday against the Bulls, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Bullock will move back into the starting five after sitting out the opener with an illness. Stanley Johnson, who also sat out Wednesday, will also be back in the lineup.
