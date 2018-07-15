Pistons' Reggie Hearn: Sharp from field Saturday
Hearn mustered 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 29 minutes during the Pistons' 72-66 win over the Bulls in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Hearn was almost perfect from the field, but he contributed nothing else across the rest of the stat sheet save for a sole board. The 26-year-old has only seen modest opportunity in Las Vegas (17.0 minutes per game), averaging 7.6 points (on 39.0 percent shooting) and 1.6 rebounds across five games. Given those numbers, he appears to be a long shot to even garner an invite to training camp.
