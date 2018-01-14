Hearn signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Sunday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Hearn spent time with the Kings in the offseason, but was a roster casualty when cuts came around in mid-October. He'll now join the Pistons on a two-way deal, though he's likely nothing more than a deep reserve and shouldn't garner much playing time right away. In 14 G-League games this season, Hearn has averaged 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 30.7 minutes. He should continue to see regular action in the G-League due to his status as a two-way player and is still someone that can be avoided for fantasy purposes.