Pistons' Reggie Jackson: A few weeks away from basketball activity
Jackson (ankle) is out of his walking boot and is on course to be cleared for basketball activity in 2-to-3 weeks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Jackson has been out since Dec. 26 with a severely sprained right ankle, but his recovery appears to be in line with the initial, 6-to-8-week timetable handed down by the team in late-December. The expectation is that Jackson will continue to rehab through the All-Star break, with the hope that he can return to practice in some capacity following the festivities. At this point, it's difficult to say when, exactly, he could be back on the court, but sometime in late-February or early March seems realistic.
