Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Advances to light shooting and running

Jackson (ankle) has been cleared for light running and shooting, but he's still without a timetable for return, James Edward of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Jackson has been sidelined since Dec. 28 with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and while he continues to progress in his recovery, a return doesn't appear to be forthcoming. He's doing some light shooting and running, but until he's able to take contact, Jackson will remain on the sidelines. No updated timetable has been provided at this point, so in the meantime, look for Ish Smith to continue his stint with the top unit at point guard, while Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway see some extra time off the bench.