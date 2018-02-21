Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Advances to light shooting and running
Jackson (ankle) has been cleared for light running and shooting, but he's still without a timetable for return, James Edward of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Jackson has been sidelined since Dec. 28 with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and while he continues to progress in his recovery, a return doesn't appear to be forthcoming. He's doing some light shooting and running, but until he's able to take contact, Jackson will remain on the sidelines. No updated timetable has been provided at this point, so in the meantime, look for Ish Smith to continue his stint with the top unit at point guard, while Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway see some extra time off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Progresses to light basketball work•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected back in early March•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will resume running during All-Star break•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: A few weeks away from basketball activity•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not expected back until after break•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Rehab to begin in two weeks•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...