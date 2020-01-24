Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Back in starting role

Jackson will start Friday's game against Memphis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson is expected to have his minutes capped around 20 Friday night, but he'll enter the starting lineup in just his second game back, likely because of how dinged up the Pistons are. He'll start alongside Derrick Rose, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Sekou Doumbouya and Thon Maker.

