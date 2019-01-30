Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Best scoring outing of 2019

Jackson totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

Jackson tied his highest scoring output of the season, cracking 20-points for the first time since December 19th. He's taken a back seat, both in terms of scoring and initiating to Blake Griffin and is posting his lowest scoring, rebounding and assist numbers since 2013.