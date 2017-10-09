Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Cleared to play Monday
Jackson (groin) has been cleared to play in Monday's preseason matchup against the Pacers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Jackson had been limited for the better part of the last week with a minor groin issue, but he's been cleared to return to action Monday for what will be his first action of the preseason. The Pistons anticipate having Jackson fully available for the start of the regular season, though Stan Van Gundy has intimated that they'll likely start him on a minutes limit in an effort to avoid any flare-ups of the tendinitis in his knee. Per Jake Chapman of Pistons.com, Jackson's minutes will also be closely monitored Monday night.
