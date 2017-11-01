Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Co-leads team in scoring Tuesday
Jackson tallied 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 loss to the Lakers.
Jackson saw the least amount of minutes in the Pistons' starting five but still drew even with Tobias Harris for the team lead in scoring. The seven-year veteran's resurgent start to the season continues, as he's now shot 50.0 percent or better in three of his last four games and he's posted at least five assists in seven of his first eight contests. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Jackson now sports a 45.4 percent success rate from the field that serves as his highest figure in that category since the 2012-13 campaign in Oklahoma City.
