Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Completes 4-on-4 work, could return this week
Jackson (ankle) participated in full-court 4-on-4 work Sunday and coach Stan Van Gundy indicated he could play at some point this week, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Jackson has slowly been ramping up his activity over the last few weeks, with Sunday's full-court 4-on-4 session marking his most encouraging session yet. The Pistons are now hoping to have Jackson back at some point this week, though at this point, it seems unlikely he'll play in either game of the Pistons upcoming back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday. That would make Thursday's contest against the Rockets his next opportunity to get back on the court, but he'll still likely need to be upgraded to full-contact 5-on-5 practices before being cleared.
