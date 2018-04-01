Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Continues hitting his stride in win

Jackson offered 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Knicks.

Jackson continues to get back into the swing of things after his extended absence due to an ankle injury, as he's now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. Although his shooting has been somewhat inconsistent, Saturday's performance was one of his better ones since returning, as he drained 47.1 percent of his 17 attempts. Given the Pistons' ongoing push for the playoffs and the fact Jackson has seent at least 25 minutes in three straight, he appears to be an increasingly trustworthy asset in the fantasy postseason.