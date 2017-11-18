Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Continues resurgence in loss
Jackson recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's 107-100 loss to the Pacers.
Jackson has had a good start to his campaign, bouncing back nicely after last years disaster of a season. He is finding his way to the basket as well as hitting his outside shots. His minutes are going to be capped at about 30 due to the fact that Ish Smith is also playing well off the bench. However, he appears to have the starting position locked up, and should be owned in all leagues.
