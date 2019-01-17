Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 13 points Wednesday

Jackson recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 win over the Magic.

Jackson continues to play a nice complementary piece to Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, adding a better ball-handler to the mix to orchestrate the offense. While Griffin and Drummond show the brunt of their work in the stat sheet, Jackson's efficient shooting and minimal turnovers has helped create more opportunities for Pistons' players.