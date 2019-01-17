Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 13 points Wednesday
Jackson recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 win over the Magic.
Jackson continues to play a nice complementary piece to Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, adding a better ball-handler to the mix to orchestrate the offense. While Griffin and Drummond show the brunt of their work in the stat sheet, Jackson's efficient shooting and minimal turnovers has helped create more opportunities for Pistons' players.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Solid efforts during loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Productive in win over Grizz•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Totals 19 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Tallies 15 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Efficient output in win•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...