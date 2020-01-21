Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Could play this week
Coach Dwane Casey reiterated Monday that Jackson (back) could be a candidate to play for the Pistons at some point this week, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. "I don't know exactly when, but any time now. I think we have two more games this week, so sometime this week," Casey said. "I think a lot of is going to depend on Reggie. He's been in practice dunking on people and talking more than anybody else, so I'll be glad when he gets back."
With doctors recently clearing Jackson for full basketball activities, the 29-year-old looks like he's now advanced to the day-to-day stage of his recovery after being sidelined since Oct. 24 with a left lumbar stress reaction. Given the length of his absence, Jackson will likely face some sort of playing-time restriction when he's ultimately cleared to play. The Pistons are back on the schedule Wednesday versus the Kings.
