Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Could practice over weekend
The Pistons are unsure if Jackson (ankle) will be able to practice over the weekend, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
While Jackson has been cleared to run and shoot for nearly two weeks, it's very much unclear when he'll be able to return to full-contact practices, and coach Stan Van Gundy said Friday that Jackson getting back on the floor Sunday would be the "best-case scenario." That's not exactly the most encouraging statement, but more information should be available after Friday's game against the Bulls, as Detroit then has three full days off before Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz in Salt Lake City.
