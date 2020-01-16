Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Could return 'any day'

According to coach Dwane Casey, Jackson's (back) return "could be any day," Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Jackson hasn't played since the second game of the season, but it appears a return is on the horizon. Once he's cleared to play, it's possible he'll be on a minutes restriction. From a fantasy perspective, Jackson's return could damage the value of Bruce Brown, Derrick Rose and/or Langston Galloway.