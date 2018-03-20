Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Could return Tuesday

Jackson (ankle) "could return" for Tuesday's contest against the Suns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

After going through some 4-on-4 work Sunday, coach Stan Van Gundy indicated that Jackson could return sometime this week. He missed his first opportunity Monday against the Kings, but should be considered questionable Tuesday against Phoenix. That said, there haven't been any reports indicating that Jackson has been a full 5-on-5 participant in practice, so he may be closer to doubtful. If he does end up seeing the floor for the first time since late December, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction.